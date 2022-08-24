Milik emerges as the favorite to bolster Juve’s attack – The figures revealed

Last week, Memphis Depay’s arrival to Juventus appeared imminent. The Dutchman was about to rescind his Barcelona contract before taking a swift trip to Turin in order to join the Italian giants.

Nevertheless, it appears that the Dutchman’s excessive wage demands have sabotaged the whole operation, prompting the Bianconeri to look elsewhere.

With few days left before the closure of the summer transfer market, Federico Cherubini has identified the alternative and is reportedly looking to finalize the switch as soon as possible.

According to Sportmediaset via TuttoJuve, the Old Lady is making significant steps forward in the negotiations with Arkadiusz Milik and his entourage.

The source expects a meeting to take place on Wednesday between Juventus and the striker’s representatives to define the last details.

Apparently, the Pole would earn a yearly salary worth 3 or 3.5 million euros. As for the agreement with Marseille, the French side will receive 2 millions for the initial loan, while the right to buy will be set at 8 millions.

On another note, Napoli would also benefit from their former player’s return to Serie A, even if it comes through the gates of their hated northern rivals.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the southerners are entitled to receive 30% from Milik’s resale. So if Juventus end up exercising their right to buy the 28-year-old for a total of 10 millions, the Partenopei would earn 3 millions.