Milik explains why he feels more comfortable playing at Juventus

While the majority of the club’s summer signings are still struggling to adapt, Arkadiusz Milik has thus far proven to be one the Old Lady’s shrewdest dealings.

The Pole made a late summer switch from Olympique Marseille to Juventus on an initial loan deal with an option to buy, and the total operation will only cost the Italians around 10 million euros.

This figure is arguably a bargain considering the player’s capabilities, especially in comparison with the sums splashed elsewhere.

For his part, the 28-year-old explains that the Bianconeri have been on his heels since his days at Napoli. However, an agreement was unlikely to materialize at the time.

“The contacts for my transfer started before the match against Nantes, when I remained on the bench,” said Milik in an interview with L’Equipe via Corriere dello Sport.

“But Juventus had actually been following me since I was at Napoli. But back then it wasn’t possible to find an agreement. So now we’re happy to find seal the deal after all.”

The striker’s rapport with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis had deteriorated at the end of his stint in southern Italy, and the patron had no intention of selling him to Juventus.

Milik also reveals that he’s feeling better in Turin, as he enjoys playing with another forward by his side.

“I was happy in Marseille, but with Sampaoli I was often alone in the box. On the contrary, in almost all the matches I played in Turin, I had another striker by my side.

“This is easier for me, because I have more solutions. However, I can confidently say that Marseille will always remain in my heart.”