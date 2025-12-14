After 18 months on the shelf, Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik is finally showing some promising signs in his recovery path.

The Polish star first joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2022 on loan from Olympique Marseille. Although he had his highs and lows, the Bianconeri opted to keep him on a permanent basis the following summer, considering him a solid backup for Dusan Vlahovic.

In June 2024, the 31-year-old suffered a knee injury while representing his nation in a friendly match ahead of the European Championship, which signalled the beginning of a long and agonising ordeal.

Last season, Milik was said to be close to making a return to action on a few occasions, only to suffer new setbacks on every occasion.

Arkadiusz Milik is training with his teammates again

At this stage, the former Ajax and Napoli has been reduced to a forgotten figure in Turin. At the start of the season, he wasn’t registered in the Champions League squad, or in the Serie A list, suggesting that the team wasn’t planning to rely on his services.

Arek Milik (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

But according to Tuttosport, Milik has made a return to group training in recent days, hinting at a possible return from irrelevance.

Although he’s only training partially with his teammates, the source notes that this positive development could signal the beginning of the end of the striker’s injury nightmare.

Will Milik be available for Juventus?

The Turin-based newspaper insists that Milik hasn’t reached the finish line just yet, as the medical staff remain highly cautious in the reintegration process, especially given the player’s woeful injury record.

Nevertheless, if he manages to regain his condition in the coming weeks, perhaps he could gradually return to action in January.

This could be a timely comeback, given that Dusan Vlahovic has been ruled out of action until spring after undergoing surgery last week, while Jonathan David and Lois Openda have yet to convince.