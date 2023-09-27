Arkadiusz Milik is delighted to have found the back of the net in Juventus’ match against Lecce last night and admits it boosts his confidence.

The Polish striker has struggled to play for the Bianconeri this term as Max Allegri started the campaign with a front-two of Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa.

Milik and Moise Kean have had to settle with roles off the bench in games, but Allegri gave the former Napoli striker a starting place against Lecce.

He repaid that with a goal that won the fixture and admitted he needed that goal to boost his confidence.

Milik said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“It was a very important goal, as it gave us the victory.

“After the defeat to Sassuolo, it was important to get three points, I am also happy with my first goal of the season, as it gives me a real confidence booster.”

Juve FC Says

It is good to see Milik scoring because it means we have one more striker we can rely on to get us the goals.

There is little doubt about his ability, which is why we brought him back to the Allianz Stadium after his spell on loan last season.