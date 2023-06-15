Milik insists he wants to remain at Juventus despite interest from Lazio

Arkadiusz Milik has expressed his desire to remain a player for Juventus, despite interest from Lazio, as he confirms ongoing talks between Olympique Marseille and the Bianconeri.

The Polish striker spent the previous season on loan at Juventus and had a positive experience during his time with the club. Although his goal tally may not have been significant, fans appreciated his dedication and effort on the field. As a result, many supporters expected Juventus to secure his permanent transfer.

However, the club did not exercise the option to pay €7 million to make his transfer permanent, which has subsequently allowed Lazio to enter the race for his signature. A move to Lazio would reunite him with former coach Maurizio Sarri, presenting an appealing prospect. Nonetheless, Milik appears to have a preference for staying in Turin and continuing with Juventus.

The situation suggests that Milik has a desire to continue his journey with Juventus, despite the interest from Lazio and ongoing talks with Olympique Marseille. The final outcome and the club he will ultimately represent for the upcoming season are yet to be determined.

The ex-Napoli striker said via Calciomercato:

“The clubs are in negotiations, and I hope and want to stay. Juventus and Marseille are in discussions, but the coach (Allegri, in this case) values me, and we will see if there will be an agreement.”

Juve FC Says

Milik is one player we should keep on our books and, sadly, we have not made his move permanent yet.

However, with all the uncertainty surrounding us as a team, we can understand why the club wants another loan move and we hope they get it.