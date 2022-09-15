Milik insists Juventus deserved to lose to Benfica

Arkadiusz Milik insists Juventus deserved what they got in their 2-1 loss to Benfica in the Champions League last night.

We had expected the Bianconeri to earn a win in that game to kickstart their UCL campaign after losing their first match in the competition to PSG.

However, it was not to be as Benfica thrived as underdogs and earned a huge win to keep themselves 6 points above Juve on the group standings.

That result means the Bianconeri now faces the prospect of finishing their UCL campaign in the group stages to battle for a Europa League spot with Maccabi Haifa.

Milik opened the scoring for Juve, and he lasted an hour in the game before being taken off.

However, he believes they didn’t perform well enough. He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Deserved defeat, we have to work hard”

Milik has been in the game for a long time, and the Pole remains one of the players that know what it takes to win big matches.

If he admits he and his teammates did not work hard enough to deserve a win, then we can take his word for it.

But they must improve, and we must win our double-header against Haifa if we want to play in the next round of the competition.