Arkadiusz Milik is one of several players Juventus has placed on the market as they overhaul their squad.

Thiago Motta identified many players unsuited to his system and asked them to find new teams. One is Milik, injured while playing for Poland at Euro 2024.

The Bianconeri are eager for him and several others to leave so they can bring in new players and prepare for the upcoming season.

However, Juve might struggle to offload all these unwanted players as the transfer window nears its end.

Milik is one player who does not seem interested in moving and wants to stay, even if it means he will not get much game time.

Journalist Nicolò Schira says he has been rejecting offers. He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Arkadius Milik has not changed his plans at the moment: he wants to stay at Juventus and has confirmed his desire to the Bianconeri club in the last few hours. In fact, the Polish striker has refused 3-4 offers to leave”.

Juve FC Says

It is sad that Milik will want to stay even if he is not guaranteed game time, and we should probably find a way to terminate his deal.