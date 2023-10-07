Arkadiusz Milik is delighted to have come off the bench to seal Juventus’ victory against Torino this evening.

The Polish striker was not fit enough to start, having only recovered from injury during the week and had to start from the bench.

However, he made an important contribution when he came on, as his goal sealed the win for the Black and Whites and took the sting out of Torino’s effort to get back in the fixture.

After the match, the former Napoli striker admitted that the victory was very important for the club.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Very important goal, it led us to have more calm. It gave us time to relax a bit. I wasn’t in top condition but the team is fine and this victory is very important.”

Juve FC Says

Milik made the required impact when he came into the game and his comments show he knows how important it is for us to win games now.

Hopefully, he will stay fit and score several goals for us in the coming weeks because we need to keep winning as much as possible.

With the return of Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, we will have even more attacking options, but for now, he must continue to do well.