Arkadiusz Milik was Juventus’ hero in their 4-0 defeat of Frosinone in the Italian Cup last night as he bagged a hat-trick.

The Polish star has been one of the strikers at the club this season but has not been getting plenty of game time.

Kenan Yildiz has even moved above him in the pecking order, alongside the likes of Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic.

However, he got his chance in the cup game against Frosinone and scored thrice to send the Bianconeri to the semi-final of the competition.

Milik was delighted to have scored the goals but is even happier that the team made progress in the competition.

After the match, he said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I’m very happy, especially for having passed the round. Obviously, also for the hat-trick, I managed to help the team with my goals. We’re going to the semi-finals, I’m happy.”

Juve FC Says

Milik was superb last night, showing how much depth we have in our attack, which is good.

The boys have worked hard to stay consistent, and we hope we win the Cup and the league to show we have come a long way in our rebuild.