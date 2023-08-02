According to a report on Tuttojuve, Arkadiusz Milik is set to partner with Federico Chiesa in Juventus’ upcoming match against Real Madrid. The Polish striker had been struggling with an injury during the pre-season preparations, impacting his training and game time.

However, Milik has now recovered and is in better physical condition, prompting Juventus to include him in the attacking lineup against Los Blancos. The team is working on a formation with two strikers, and coach Max Allegri is hopeful that Milik and Chiesa’s partnership will create problems for Real Madrid’s defence and result in some goals.

Chiesa has expressed his preference for playing as a striker rather than a wingback, and during much of the pre-season, he has been deployed as one of the two strikers. The match against Real Madrid will be an opportunity for him to further adapt to this role and, hopefully, find the back of the net.

Juventus will be aiming for a strong offensive display with Milik and Chiesa leading the line, as they take on Real Madrid in an important fixture.

Juve FC Says

Milik will be a key player for us this season, as was the case in the last campaign and it is great to know he is fit again.

The game against Madrid might be a friendly, but it is one match that will fill the boys with confidence if they win.

We have been preparing well for the new season, so we expect the team to improve on their performance when they take to the field for this match.