Juventus is gearing up for their Coppa Italia semi-final against Lazio and has received some positive news on the injury front.

The Bianconeri are eager to avoid consecutive defeats to Lazio, especially after the Biancocelesti secured a victory over them in Serie A over the weekend.

Lazio will approach the match with confidence, recognising its significance to Juventus’s prospects this season.

With the league title out of reach, Max Allegri is under pressure to lead his team to success in the cup competition, prioritising the deployment of his strongest available players.

According to reports from Calciomercato, Juventus was without Arkadiusz Milik during their latest training session, making it likely that he will miss the upcoming game after his absence from training.

However, there is positive news as Juventus welcomed back Alex Sandro and Carlos Alcaraz in training ahead of the match.

Both players will need to demonstrate their fitness to be considered for selection, as Juventus will only field players who are deemed fit enough to compete.

Juve FC Says

Alcaraz and Sandro will offer us good options on the pitch, but they might not be fit enough to start, and we must field only players who will deliver on the pitch.

Everyone who steps on the pitch for that game will be eager to impress and contribute to our win.