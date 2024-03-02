Juventus is heading into a busy summer transfer window, with several players facing uncertain futures. The Bianconeri might conclude the current season without winning any trophies, making it the third consecutive term without securing any silverware since Allegri’s return to the club.

Even if they manage to win the Coppa Italia, changes are anticipated in their squad at the end of the season. The future of many players at the Allianz Stadium remains uncertain, and Juventus is expected to part ways with several players.

Concerning their attacking lineup, despite having many talented players, almost all are facing uncertain futures, except for Arkadiusz Milik. According to a report on Tuttojuve, Juventus is open to selling every other attacker in the group, including Federico Chiesa, Dusan Vlahovic, Kenan Yildiz, and Moise Kean when the transfer window reopens.

Juve FC Says

Apart from Dusan Vlahovic, who has been in terrific shape in 2024, every player in that attack can easily be replaced.

The unresolved future of Chiesa means we have to sell him while we can and ensure we do not lose him as a free agent at the end of next term.