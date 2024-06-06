Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik is hellbent on remaining at Juventus for next season despite rumors linking him with an exit.

The Pole first joined the club in 2022, completing a loan move from Olympique Marseille. The Bianconeri then exercised their option to sign him last summer.

This season, the 30-year-old acted as an understudy for Dusan Vlahovic, while the lack of European football vastly decreased his playing time.

Nevertheless, the former Napoli man insists he doesn’t intend to go anywhere in the summer, and the Juventus directors haven’t expressed their desire to offload him.

“My contract will expire in 2026 and I have absolutely no intention of leaving,” said Milik in his interview with Sportowefakty via La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I’m not going anywhere. I feel good at Juve, I can’t wait to start training with my teammates again. The managers never communicated to me their willingness to sell me.”

The Poland international also weighed on the club’s third-place finish, while confirming that Max Allegri was already set to leave in the summer before getting sacked for his chaotic actions during the Coppa Italia final.

“We ended the season in third place in the standings which we considered a disappointment. Juve must always aim for the Scudetto. Next term we will try again.

“Allegri’s dismissal? It was supposed to happen in the summer, but after the cup final, the surprise occured.”