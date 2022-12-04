Milik praises Szczesny and hopes to stay at Juventus

Since joining Juventus at the end of the summer transfer market, Arkadiusz Milik has been on a solid form.

Perhaps he didn’t always score the goals, but the striker has put himself at the team’s disposal, working hard for the cause and lending a helping hand to his teammates.

The 29-year-old is currently a part of the Polish national team at the 2022 World Cup. Despite their mostly uninspiring displays, Poland reached the Round of 16 after finishing as runner-ups for Argentina in group C.

The Poles mostly owe it for Wojciech Szczesny who has been on a sensational form and saved two spot kicks in the process, including one against Lionel Messi.

Ahead of their playoff clash against France on Sunday, Milik praised his club and international teammate Szczesny for his heroics.

“Tek’s performances do not surprise me, as he didn’t learn to save just yesterday. These aren’t the only three great games in his career,” said the former Napoli striker in his pre-match press conference via TuttoJuve.

“He has been playing for a long time at Juventus and achieved a lot in the process, we all know his value, we know what we can expect, we are happy that he is in such good shape at the World Cup.”

The currently on-loan Marseille striker insists that he wishes to remain at Juventus beyond the current campaign.

“I have very good memories of playing for Marseille, I learned a lot there, however, I now play for another big club, Juventus, and I hope to stay there.

“Now we have a match against the world champions, it’s a dream come true.”