Arkadiusz Milik has shared his thoughts on the potential challengers for the Scudetto title this season and what the team’s manager, Max Allegri, has instructed them to target.

Milik recently made his move to Juventus permanent, following a loan spell at the Allianz Stadium last season. The club has high expectations from him, considering him one of their key players for this campaign.

Having gained experience in Italian football, Milik is in a position to speculate on the potential title contenders. However, he also acknowledges that it might be too early to make definitive predictions about which clubs could ultimately win the league. The Scudetto race is highly competitive and can be unpredictable.

Milik said via Calciomercato:

“I think it’s too early to talk about the Scudetto, it will be essential to get off to a good start.

“There have already been important changes in the squad, some players have left and there are young players we know we can count on because they are strong.

“Let’s see how things go. Allegri said that first we have to go back to the Champions League, then we’ll see if we’re strong enough to win the Scudetto.

“Napoli can repeat themselves, especially if they keep the big names. For the Scudetto, I’ll also include the two Milanese, together with Rome and Lazio, but also Juve.”

Juve FC Says

Milik is experienced enough in Italian football to understand what it means to win the league and all the requirements.

The striker is the most experienced attacker in our squad and has to lead by example when the campaign starts.

He showed his quality last season and his second campaign at the club should be must better.