Milik reveals if Szczesny played a role in his decision to join Juve

It is easy to think Wojciech Szczęsny put a word in for Juventus when they wanted to sign Arkadiusz Milik.

Being national teammates, you would expect the goalie had spoken to the striker and given him reasons a move to Juve makes sense.

However, the Olympique Marseille loanee has revealed how everything happened and the Bianconeri number one didn’t know this time.

Milik has been close to joining the club several times in the past and the goalkeeper will call his compatriot to discuss the move.

However, those transfers broke down. Szczęsny was caught off guard when the striker eventually made the move to the club.

Milik reveals this via Calciomercato:

“The funniest thing is that every time I was close to Juve, he called me. At that moment, when I was very close, he called me last. I don’t know how he found out about the transfer, but soon, when he called me, nothing came of it. It was a good thing he didn’t call me when the transfer came out. “

Juve FC Says

Milik has been on our radar and he also wanted to make the move to Turin, so there was almost no need to convince him to make the move to the club.

It was a dream transfer for him so he was always going to say yes to the Bianconeri.