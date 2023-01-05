Milik reveals who he practices his free kicks with

Arkadiusz Milik scored a stunning free-kick to help Juventus beat Cremonese in Serie A yesterday and has now revealed the teammate he practices with.

The Pole joined the club on loan in the summer transfer window with an option to make the move permanent and he has impressed.

The Bianconeri wanted a more experienced striker who could help the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Moise Kean and he has delivered so far.

Keeping him in Turin seems a forgone conclusion now and his goal against Cremona will help seal the deal.

Milik has been working on his free kick at the club and has the best conversion rate from setpieces in Serie A since 2004. He revealed his practice mate is Dusan Vlahovic saying, as reported by Football Italia: “We train together, he does well and I am doing very well too.

“We are happy with this victory, it was important to start the year well. Surely we didn’t play well, but the victory is what matters, so we have to continue like this.”

Juve FC Says

It is great that Milik can score free kicks, so he does not need to wait to score from open play.

The Pole has been a refreshing addition to our squad and we must keep him in Turin on a permanent transfer.