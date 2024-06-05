Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik believes he could have scored more goals if he had more chances to play.

The Pole is the most experienced striker at the Allianz Stadium, but he was far from being the first choice in Max Allegri’s team.

The former Juventus manager preferred a front two of Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic.

Both men are the squad’s leading attackers, and Milik has been relegated to a bench role in the 3-5-2 formation.

The former Napoli striker had his chance to play in the Coppa Italia, and he performed well in several games.

He has now spoken about his season at the Allianz Stadium as Juventus prepares for life under Thiago Motta, who is expected to become Juve’s next coach.

He insists he did not get enough game time and could have done better if he had been given more opportunities.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Considering Juve’s exclusion from European cups, I had taken into account that this year I would find less space. Honestly, I was aiming to get a few more minutes: perhaps, in certain moments, I would have even deserved it.”

He added:“Could I have done more? I would not know. In the cup I played a lot and did well, in the championship it was difficult to maintain the same pace. If you enter the pitch with a quarter of an hour to go, perhaps with your team ahead, your job is not to score goals…”.

Juve FC Says

Milik is one of our best strikers, and he simply did not play more because of the system Max Allegri employed.

He will get a chance to prove his worth under our next coach. Hopefully, he will take it.