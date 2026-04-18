Arkadiusz Milik may have played his final match as a Juventus player after suffering another injury that effectively rules him out for the remainder of the season. The Polish striker had only recently returned to action following a long spell on the sidelines, making the setback particularly frustrating for both player and club.

Milik had previously been absent for more than 500 days due to a series of injuries and complications before working his way back into contention in recent weeks. His return had offered Juventus hope that he could still contribute before the end of the campaign.

Another Setback For Milik

However, the striker has now been struck by a fresh injury, leaving him facing another prolonged spell out of action. The recurrence of fitness problems is a major blow at a stage when Juventus were hoping to assess his future and potentially secure a transfer during the summer window.

The club had already been planning to move him on at the end of the season, provided he could remain available long enough to attract interest. Instead, his latest injury appears to have significantly reduced those prospects.

Juventus are continuing its wider squad planning with an emphasis on improving reliability and reducing long-term injury risks. As part of that approach, players with ongoing fitness concerns may be allowed to leave to reshape the squad more effectively.

Uncertain Future At The Allianz Stadium

Given the circumstances, Milik’s future at the Allianz Stadium now looks increasingly uncertain. The club are expected to explore options to offload players deemed surplus to requirements, and his situation is likely to be assessed closely in the coming months.

In some cases, players with persistent injury problems may even consider retirement, although Milik has shown no indication of stepping away from the game. Instead, he has responded with determination, sending a brief message of resilience.

As reported by Tuttojuve, he said, “The hard work doesn’t stop. See you soon”

That message reflects his intent to continue working towards another return, despite the setbacks he has faced.

For Juventus, however, practical considerations will also play a key role. The club may need to either find a suitable buyer or reach an agreement to terminate his contract, allowing them to move forward with greater squad stability.