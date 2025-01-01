Arkadiusz Milik remains sidelined as Juventus enters 2025, with the striker yet to make an appearance this season due to his ongoing injury issues. Juventus is optimistic about his recovery, hoping he can play a significant role in the second half of the campaign. Milik’s absence has been deeply felt, and the Poland international is reportedly working diligently to regain fitness and contribute to the team’s efforts.

The striker, who joined Juventus to bolster their attack, is eager to repay the club for its unwavering support during his prolonged time away from the pitch. His determination to return stronger was evident in a heartfelt message he shared with fans and the club ahead of the new year. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Milik said: “As 2024 comes to a close, I want to thank everyone who has been with me and made this year special. Despite the ups and downs, the love and support from my loved ones, team and supporters has been truly special. I wish everyone a happy and prosperous new year.”

While Juventus remains hopeful about Milik’s recovery, the uncertainty surrounding his timeline for a return leaves the club in a precarious position. With Dusan Vlahovic leading the line but not delivering consistent goals, Juventus may need to explore alternative options in the January transfer window. Relying solely on Vlahovic could prove risky, especially with the demands of Serie A and other competitions in the coming months.

Milik’s potential impact, once fit, cannot be understated. However, injuries have proven unpredictable, and Juventus must prepare for all scenarios. A reliable addition to the attack could not only support Vlahovic but also alleviate pressure on the team’s frontline until Milik is ready to contribute. The striker’s return will be eagerly anticipated, but for now, Juventus may need to act decisively to safeguard their season’s ambitions.