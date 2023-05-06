Milik set to drop to the bench with Allegri eyeing another attacking partnership

Arkadiusz Milik has been a key player for Juventus in the last few matches and the striker would expect to play most of their remaining games before the season ends.

The Pole joined in the summer on loan and has worked hard enough to earn a permanent move, which will happen.

However, Juve has several strikers in their squad and he cannot start every game.

Despite doing well in recent weeks, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals he will drop to the bench when Juventus faces Atalanta in the league this weekend.

The report claims the former Napoli man will be benched in favour of an attacking two, with Angel di Maria and Dusan Vlahovic playing up top instead.

Juve FC Says

Milik has been one of our key men in this campaign and we expect the striker to play more games.

However, Vlahovic scored in his last match and needs to play so he can build some momentum.

If he finds the back of the net again, he could become a key figure for us between now and the end of the term.

Milik will be in our squad next season and we hope he can form a good partnership with DV9.