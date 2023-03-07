Milik set to return after the international break

Arkadiusz Milik has been one of Juventus’ best players this season after he joined them on loan from Olympique Marseille.

The Polish striker joined the black and whites to become an experienced member of the squad after Cristiano Ronaldo left them last season.

He has been doing well in front of goal as Max Allegri alternates between him, Moise Kean and Dusan Vlahovic.

However, he has been injured since the end of January as Juve looks to end this season well and the club has missed his input.

Some fans are curious about when he will be on the pitch again and a report on Il Bianconero believes he probably will not play for the club this month.

As the international break kicks in soon, the report claims Milik would be available to play for the black and whites from the start of April.

Juve FC Says

Milik has been one of our most important contributors in this campaign and everyone has felt his absence.

In this second half of the season, we need all our top players to be available for matches because our target remains winning every match if possible.

When the boys step on the pitch, they should not accept any other result apart from a win and must work towards achieving that.