Milik shares heartwarming message after Juventus makes his transfer permanent

Arkadiusz Milik has shared a heartwarming message after Juventus made his transfer to the club permanent.

The Poland international was on their books on loan in the last campaign and delivered some fine performances for the Bianconeri.

Fans expected him to return on a permanent transfer and after some delays, Juve has agreed to add him to their squad again.

The striker is considered the most experienced striker in the group and would help the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Moise Kean perform better.

The Bianconeri continue to work on other transfers and Milik is happy to be back. The Pole shared some images on Instagram, including one with him wearing a Bianconeri jersey as a kid and captioned it:

“Being able to continue and play for these colors, this shirt and for you fans I consider it a privilege, and for that I will do everything to continue to deserve it. I’m happy and excited for this new adventure with you, until the end”

Juve FC Says

Milik did well in the last campaign and bringing him back is one of the best decisions we could make as a club.

The Pole showed last season that he really wants to do well for the club and we expect more good performances from him in the next campaign.