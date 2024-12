Milik’s absence has been keenly felt, particularly in recent matches where Juventus has lacked a natural striker. Manager Thiago Motta has had to adapt his tactics to compensate for the missing attacking options, but the team has struggled without a focal point in the forward line. This challenge was compounded by Dusan Vlahovic’s injury, which left the squad without its primary goal-scoring threats.

Fortunately, Vlahovic is expected to return in time for this weekend’s crucial fixture against Bologna, offering a much-needed attacking presence. The Serbian striker has been pivotal for Juventus, and his availability could be decisive as the team looks to get back to winning ways.

Milik’s recovery timeline suggests he could start contributing early in 2024, assuming no setbacks occur during his rehabilitation. A fit and firing Milik would provide Juventus with an additional dimension in attack, giving Motta more flexibility to rotate his forwards and manage workloads effectively.

The Polish international’s potential impact cannot be understated. With his experience and proven ability to score goals in Serie A, Milik could play a key role in Juventus’ push for domestic and European success in the latter stages of the season. His return would also alleviate pressure on Vlahovic and other attacking players, ensuring the team remains competitive across multiple competitions.

Juventus’ patience with Milik could be rewarded as his recovery progresses, but for now, all eyes are on Vlahovic’s imminent return to lead the line against Bologna.