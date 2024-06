The Juventus striker, a key player for his country, was preparing to help Poland make an impact in Germany.

However, during their warm-up game against Ukraine, he took a heavy blow that resulted in an injury.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims he could not continue and was helped off the pitch by his country’s medical personnel.

The striker is now at risk of missing the Euros, with the report suggesting it will be difficult for him to recover in time for the competition.

Poland has now lost one of its key players, which weakens the team, though they still have other top players in that role, including Robert Lewandowski.

Milik also faces an uncertain future at Juventus. With a new manager set to take over at the club, he would not want to start the pre-season with an injury.

He is one of the players who need to demonstrate to the next Juventus coach that they can contribute significantly to the team.