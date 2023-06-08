milik
Milik to Juventus is no longer a certainty after his poor season

June 8, 2023 - 10:00 pm

Arkadiusz Milik’s potential permanent transfer to Juventus for a fee of 7 million euros seemed like a great deal following his loan spell at the club last season. The Polish striker impressed fans with his performances, leading many to expect his continued presence at the club beyond the previous campaign.

Reports in the weeks leading up to the end of the season suggested that Milik would undoubtedly be signed permanently by Juventus. However, the situation has recently become more complicated. As the club hesitated to activate the purchase clause, speculation arose that Milik might not stay in Turin.

Il Bianconero has now confirmed that some leaders at Juventus were not satisfied with Milik’s performances, leading to the decision not to bring him back to the Allianz Stadium. However, the striker could still find himself playing in Serie A next season, as Maurizio Sarri, the manager of Lazio, is reportedly interested in signing him.

This turn of events highlights the uncertainties surrounding Milik’s future and the potential for him to continue his career in Italy, albeit with a different club.

Juve FC Says

Milik did well in the campaign, but we trust the manager and other executives to make the right decision on his future.

If they believe he is not good enough for the team, then we can trust their judgement to get the right player instead.

Dusan Vlahovic and Moise Kean need a more experienced partner to support them next term.

1 Comment

    Reply John June 8, 2023 at 10:24 pm

    Funny how not one striker/offensive player did well, but its always the players fault and not the coach or the system?

