Milik to Juventus is still possible but it is a complicated operation. Here is why

Arkadiusz Milik has been linked with a move to Juventus for quite a while now and these links are not going away.

The Polish striker is currently on loan at Olympique Marseille from Napoli and a new report says he is still on Juventus’ radar.

As the Bianconeri search for new goal-scorers, he could become their saviour and Tuttomercatoweb reveals he is still an option for them.

However, the report adds that leaving Marseille for Turin is complicated because his loan club is yet to pay for his permanent transfer.

Before he can make the move, the Frenchmen have to redeem him from Napoli.

Furthermore, Juve is not looking to sign him outright and are clear he can only join them on loan.

This has complicated the operation, as Marseille doesn’t seem to have the funds to complete his purchase before leasing him to Juve.

Juve FC Says

This report means this transfer is unlikely unless something drastic changes from what we know now.

Milik was a fine striker in Serie A and he could probably do a job for Juve, but the former Ajax man hasn’t been firing on all cylinders in France.

Juve has underperforming attackers already and any new signing should be able to outperform the current options in Max Allegri’s squad.