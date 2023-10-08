At the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Juventus confirmed themselves as the dominant force in the city by beating Torino once again.

The Bianconeri scored two goals in the second half, both coming from Filip Kostic’s corner kicks. Federico Gatti pounced on a chaotic situation to score the first, while Arek Milik beat Vanja Milinkovic-Savic to the ball and nodded home the second.

Therefore, the two goal-scorers along with Kostic received some of the highest grades in the ratings of the major Italian sports outlets.

Club captain Danilo and his Brazilian compatriot Gleison Bremer were also praised for their displays, receiving favorable notes (between 6.5 and 7/10).

On the other hand, all accounts agreed that Fabio Miretti was the author of the poorest display for Juventus in the Derby.

In the absence of Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa, the 20-year-old started as a attacking midfielder in Max Allegri’s 3-5-1-1 formation, supporting Moise Kean, but he was hauled off the pitch by halftime.

Here are all the ratings as published by ilBianconero:

GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT

SZCZESNY- 6

GATTI- 6,5

BREMER- 6,5

DANILO- 6,5

WEAH- 6

MCKENNIE- 6

LOCATELLI- 6

RABIOT- 6

KOSTIC- 6,5

MIRETTI- 5

KEAN- 6,5

CAMBIASO- 6

MILIK- 7

YILDIZ- N/A

TUTTOSPORT

SZCZESNY- 6,5

GATTI- 7

BREMER- 7

DANILO- 7

WEAH- 6

MCKENNIE- 6,5

LOCATELLI- 6

RABIOT- 5,5

KOSTIC- 7

MIRETTI- 5

KEAN- 6

CAMBIASO- 6

MILIK- 7

YILDIZ- 6,5

All. ALLEGRI- 6,5

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT

SZCZESNY- 6

GATTI- 7

BREMER- 7

DANILO- 6,5

WEAH- 6

MCKENNIE- 6

LOCATELLI- 6

RABIOT- 6

KOSTIC- 6,5

MIRETTI- 5

KEAN- 6

CAMBIASO- N/A

MILIK- 7

YILDIZ- N/A

ALLEGRI- 7