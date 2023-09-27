Arkadiusz Milik demonstrated his ability to deliver crucial goals for Juventus in their 1-0 victory against Lecce yesterday. The Polish striker, who had previously come off the bench in the matches he participated in, was selected by Max Allegri to start in this game, with Dusan Vlahovic being rested.

Milik justified his inclusion by scoring the decisive goal, showcasing his value as a player Juventus can rely on. Now, Allegri faces a decision about whether to keep Milik in the starting lineup for the upcoming match against Atalanta or return him to a substitute role.

Vlahovic is expected to be available for the next game, presenting Allegri with a significant selection dilemma. However, according to reports from Il Bianconero, Vlahovic is likely to return to the starting XI if he is fit, while Milik would be prepared to come off the bench in the second half.

Juve FC Says

Milik has proven to be reliable when we need him, not something we can always say about Vlahovic. Players should always be picked on form and it would be harsh on Milik if he were left out.

Hopefully, Vlahovic, if selected to start, will step up to the plate and deliver.