‘Milik will leave Napoli’

Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso and club Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli have both seemingly confirmed that Arkadiusz Milik is closer to leaving the club.

The Bianconeri are closely linked with the Polish striker, who they view as an alternative to Gonzalo Higuain this summer.

Speaking after Napoli’s 2-1 win over Genoa, Gattuso seemed to confirm that Milik is looking to leave the club.

“It’s difficult to find someone better than Milik, however, when a player believes his time at a club is over and he wants a change of scenery, you have to listen to him. You can’t try to keep someone against their will, or it’s difficult to get them to listen or have the right mentality. You have to respect the wishes of the player.”

Giuntoli also hinted at Milik’s exit but denied reports that Juve had been in contact