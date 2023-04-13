Milik’s agent expected in Turin to complete Juventus transfer

Arkadiusz Milik has had a great season on loan at Juventus and it is an easy decision to make his transfer permanent.

The Polish striker has been a revelation for the black and whites and they are more than happy to pay the fee required to add him to their squad permanently.

A report on Juventusnews24 reveals the striker’s agent is expected in Turin next week for talks over the permanent move.

Because there is a pre-agreed fee the Bianconeri will pay, he is probably coming to discuss the terms of a new contract with the club.

Juve FC Says

Milik has been one of our best players this season and we have to keep him.

The Pole has been our second-best striker after Dusan Vlahovic and he is a better partner to the Serbian than Moise Kean.

With three good strikers, it means we have a strong forward line and we need to keep them together to avoid spending money on new men in the summer.

Milik missed a number of weeks through injury, but now that he is fit again, we expect the former Napoli man to deliver for us in the closing weeks of this season.

If he does that, paying the fee for his signature will be an easy decision.