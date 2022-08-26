Milik’s agent reacts to his move to Juventus

Arek Milik’s agent Dawid Pantak has reacted to his move to Juventus and insists the Pole is delighted to become a new Bianconeri player.

Juve has just completed the signing of the Polish striker who has been on their radar for a long time.

The former Napoli man joins the Bianconeri as one of their latest summer acquisitions.

He is not guaranteed to start every game Juventus plays because Dusan Vlahovic is the Bianconeri’s first choice.

Nevertheless, it is a step up in his career and Pantak insists he is happy and ready for the challenge. He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Arek is very happy to take up this challenge for his career. A further step that can take him to the next level, but to judge whether this will prove to be a positive transfer we will have to Wait a little while. Arek, however, could gain a lot from this step.

He scored 20 goals in all competitions last season. Now he has found himself in a stimulating situation and therefore has seized this great opportunity. He reaches a huge Champions League club. League, the same competition that Marseille will also play. I believe Arek will be able to demonstrate his enormous qualities and I hope it will make Juventus fans happy.”

Juve FC Says

Milik has been on our radar for a long time and we expect the striker to do well for us.

He has experience in scoring goals in Serie A from his time at Napoli and that will prove invaluable to us.

For now, he needs to settle in and work hard to earn a place on the team.