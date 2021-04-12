Milinkovic-Savic is a target to revamp Juventus’ midfield but can they afford him?

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been a long-term target of Juventus and the Serbian has continued to improve.

The Lazio midfielder is one of the best in Serie A and he has been in fine form for the Champions League hopefuls this season.

The 26-year-old has 7 goals and 9 assists from 26 league games and Juve might try to sign him again.

Ilbianconero says the Bianconeri have always had him in their plans and have tried to sign him on many occasions before now.

However, they have been quoted an unfavourable price with the report claiming Lazio has asked for 100m euros.

The report says I Biancocelesti is now looking to sell him for 80m euros, a fee that could eventually come down to 60m euros.

But Juventus faces competition from Inter Milan for his signature.

Antonio Conte’s men are close to winning the Scudetto and they will feel confident about competing with Andrea Pirlo’s men for players.

Juventus’ midfield has been one of their weak areas in this campaign and Milinkovic-Savic will add some much-needed quality if he joins them.

His price tag will make the deal tough again, but the Bianconeri can become creative in their offer for his signature by including one or two players.