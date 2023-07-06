Milinkovic-Savic keeps Saudi Arabian offer on hold to wait for Juventus

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia as he becomes one of the top European players being targeted by clubs in the country.

However, the midfielder also knows Juventus wants to sign him from Lazio and is prepared to wait for the Bianconeri.

Lazio has set their asking price for his signature as they now concede he wants to leave.

The offer from Saudi Arabia will meet Lazio’s expectations and pay the midfielder more money in wages than Juve can offer him.

That is enough reason for him to choose to move there, but journalist Daniele Longo via Tuttojuve reveals he has stalled on discussing the offer as he waits for Juve.

Longo said: “The future of Milinkovic-Savic is decidedly more uncertain. The strong Serbian midfielder has not yet started negotiations for the renewal of his contract, which expires in 2024, with Lazio.

“Sergej has a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia but wants to wait for Juventus, who are currently working on player departures (Zakaria will be the first to be sold), to make a move for the Serbian midfielder.”

Juve FC Says

SMS is one of the finest midfielders in Europe and it is great that he wants to join us in this transfer window.

We now have to work on an offer and make our move. Otherwise, we might miss out on his signature, which would be our fault.

But we expect the club to be in talks with his representatives already, which is a show of seriousness.