Juventus are already studying their midfield options ahead of the January transfer window, and their options go beyond Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Bianconeri’s lack of depth has already been exposed, with Igor Tudor struggling to find convincing options beyond Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram.

Teun Koopmeiners’ displays have been lukewarm at best, while Weston McKennie has been shifted all over the pitch, but doesn’t hold a particular role. Therefore, many sources expect Damien Comolli and Co. to address the situation come January.

Juventus aiming to recruit Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in January

In recent weeks, Milinkovic-Savic’s name returned in fashion, with Juventus identifying him as the ideal solution.

The Serbian playmaker has been a transfer target for the club since his time at Lazio. The 30-year-old currently plies his trade at Al-Hilal, but his contract will expire at the end of the season.

(Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Italian journalist Ciro Venerato claims that Juventus have the opportunity to sign the creative midfielder in January, but they would first have to sell his countryman, Dusan Vlahovic.

“With the sale of Dusan Vlahovic, the midfielder Tudor wanted should arrive,” said the transfer market expert during his appearance on Rai Due via TuttoJuve.

“The focus is on former Lazio player Milinkovic-Savic, whose contract with Al Hilal is also expiring. The arrival of his friend Inzaghi could create problems for the Old Lady, who has been pressing for months and is ready to offer him a lucrative three-year deal.”

Juventus also tracking Kessie & Hojbjerb

Venerato also reveals that Juventus have also revived their interest in Al-Ahli’s Franck Kessie, in addition to Olympique Marseille’s Pierre-Emile Hojberg, although both players are considered fallback options.

“Kessié has already sounded out Juventus. He’s wintering in Arabia with Al-Ahli and aims to return to Italy.

“The management is also considering Hojbjerg from Marseille, but Milinkovic-Savic remains the ultimate dream, and he’s not entirely out of reach.”