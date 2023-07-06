Milinkovic-Savic makes his position clear about Juventus to his agent

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has instructed his agent to only inform him about transfer talks if Juventus expresses genuine interest in signing him during his holiday.

The midfielder is a target for Juventus, as well as several other clubs who are keen to secure his services for the upcoming season.

Lazio is aware that they will lose Milinkovic-Savic in this transfer window after having retained him in their squad for an extended period.

Despite interest from other clubs, the Rome-based side has consistently demanded a substantial fee to release him from his contract, which has prevented a transfer earlier in his career.

According to a report from Il Bianconero, Milinkovic-Savic is eager to make a move to Juventus and has informed his agents to facilitate the transfer.

It remains uncertain whether Juventus will present a bid in the near future, but they now hold an advantage in negotiations and must reach an agreement with Lazio to secure the midfielder’s signature.

However, it is suggested that Milinkovic-Savic is prepared to run down his contract with Lazio and join Juventus as a free agent when his current deal expires at the end of the upcoming season.

Juve FC Says

SMS knows we are a big club even if we are not playing in the Champions League next season.

The midfielder will improve our options if we add him to the squad and it is good to hear that he now considers us a priority.