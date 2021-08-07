Milito sends Juventus title warning to Inter Milan

Former Inter Milan striker, Diego Milito, has warned the Nerazzurri that Juventus will present them with strong competition for the Serie A title this summer.

The Bianconeri struggled for form last season and after nine consecutive wins, they lost the Scudetto to Inter.

Antonio Conte’s side had been their main challenger in the previous campaign and he finally toppled Juve.

The Bianconeri was managed by Andrea Pirlo in that campaign, but they have replaced him with Massimiliano Allegri.

Allegri won five consecutive league titles at the club in his first stint before leaving in 2019.

The former AC Milan manager would look to make them the top club in Italy again in the coming season and Milito admits that with him on the bench, Juventus is a serious title challenger.

“For Inter, Juve will be a very tough rival,” Milito told Sportweek as quoted by Football Italia.

“Even more so with the return of Allegri.

“Milan start from second, Napoli have a coach who wants to be the protagonist again and Atalanta play a tried and tested football with enthusiasm.”

Juve has one of the stronger squads in Italy and as it appears that they might keep Cristiano Ronaldo, Allegri will have a good set of players to work with.