Minister of sport expects transparency after Juventus appeal

The minister of sports Andrea Abodi is hopeful there will be transparency as Juventus appeals their 15-point deduction.

The Bianconeri were punished for their use of capital gains, but they insist it was the wrong verdict and has filed an appeal.

The club hopes they can prove their innocence in arguably the biggest football case in Italian football recently.

It hasn’t been an easy ride for the men in black and white, but Abodi only wishes that everything is done transparently and Juve hopes they win on appeal.

The minister said via Calciomercato:

“What do I expect from the process? That everyone does their part, and above all that it is a transparent path.”

Juve FC Says

We agree that football has rules and everyone must play by them, which is what we have done most of the time.

However, this sentence is harsh and unfair to our players, who have worked their socks off to ensure we get close to the top of the league table.

The Prisma investigation is also something we should worry about, but if we succeed in appealing this points deduction, it could make a difference in that case as well.