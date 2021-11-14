Mino Raiola discusses his soon-to-be free agent client with Juventus

Alessio Romagnoli will enter next summer as one of the finest free agents and he could make the move to Juve.

The AC Milan defender will join a long list of Rossoneri players who are leaving the Milan side because of a poor contract offer.

Juve would struggle to sign the Italian defender if he was put on the market for a fee, but they could become his next club as a free agent.

Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato reports that his agent, Mino Raiola, had a meeting with Juventus recently and one of the players both parties discussed is Romagnoli.

Juve has more than enough defenders to carry them through this campaign and the report says they discussed signing him as a free agent when this season ends.

Juve FC Says

Matthijs de Ligt is the only worthy deputy to Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini at Juventus right now.

The likes of Daniele Rugani and Mattia De Sciglio are simply average and cannot exactly be relied on by the Bianconeri.

Romagnoli would be a quality addition to the current Juve squad and it would even be better to sign him and offload the previously mentioned two.

However, one reason the defender is leaving Milan is that he wants a deal that offers him a huge salary. Can Juve afford that?

Time would tell, but he would certainly be a top addition to the current Juve squad.