Mino Raiola discusses Juventus, Pogba and Ibrahimovic

The Italian Mino Raiola, along with Jorge Mendes and Kia Joorabchian, is one of the most powerful and influential football agents in the world.

Among his clints are Erling Braut Haaland, Matthijs de Ligt, Gianluigi Donnarumma and, of course, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba.

Raiola has recently spoken to Tuttosport (via tuttomercatoweb.com) about a transfer rumour regarding the Milan star forward Ibrahimovic, who was close to becoming a free agent in the last transfer window.

“Juventus had to sign Ibrahimovic last summer, he would have composed a deadly duo with Cristiano Ronaldo”. Despite his age, he has just turned 39, Ibrahimovic has led Milan to the top of Serie A, with the impressive score of ten goals in six matches.

Raiola has even talked about Pogba, continuously linked to Juventus for a great comeback by the Italian media.

“Pogba’s spell at Manchester United is over”, these were the short but concise declarations of the agent.

A return to Juventus would represent the third transfer of Pogba between Juve and Man Utd, he arrived in Turin aged 18 on a free transfer from the Red Devils, in 2016 he returned to Old Trafford for a then record fee of 105 million euros.