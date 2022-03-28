Mino Raiola offers Juventus target to another club

Juventus faces a tough task signing Owen Wijndal as a replacement for Alex Sandro.

The Bianconeri have not enjoyed the performance of the Brazilian left-back in this campaign and he seems to get worse every time.

Luca Pellegrini has been chosen to play ahead of the former FC Porto man in some games this season, but could it be his last campaign in Turin?

Juve has been targeting some young players and the Bianconeri seems to be phasing out most of their older stars.

This means a new left-back who is much younger than Sandro could join the club in the summer, and one name on their wishlist is Wijndal.

However, Calciomercato says his agent, Mino Raiola, is shopping him around and has offered the AZ Alkmaar star to Real Madrid.

The Spanish side is also looking to refresh that spot on their team and they could find him attractive enough and make a move for him.

Juve FC Says

With 8 assists and 1 goal from 24 matches in this campaign, Wijndal looks to be developing just fine and will only get better.

He is still just 22 and is in a perfect age to make the move to Juve because we can mould him into the type of left-back we want for our team.