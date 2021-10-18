Mino Raiola pushing AC Milan star towards Juventus

Juventus could win the race for AC Milan’s Alessio Romagnoli because of their relationship with super-agent, Mino Raiola.

The Bianconeri has some of the best defenders in Italy, but the future of Matthijs de Ligt remains uncertain and Giorgio Chiellini is heading towards retirement.

Todofichajes says Milan is increasingly likely to lose Romagnoli because his representatives consider their recent contract-renewal offer to him to be insulting.

Milan is struggling to keep their best players and the report says Raiola is now hoping to reach an agreement with Juve over his signature.

The Bianconeri could cash in on de Ligt if the right offer comes and signing the Italian centre-back as a free agent would give them the chance to replace the Dutchman with a quality player.

However, one obstacle Juve could face in signing him is the fact that his camp is looking to almost double his current salary.

Juve could offer him more money than Milan would, but it remains unclear if they will reach the figure he is currently asking for.

Lazio is another club competing for his signature at the moment, but the Biancocelesti doesn’t have the same relationship with Raiola as Juve does.

If the Bianconeri decides not to sell De Ligt soon, they might abandon their pursuit of Romagnoli.