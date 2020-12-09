Mino Raiola speaks about the future of de Ligt and Bernardeschi

Interviewed by the Italian newspaper Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.it), the powerful football agent Mino Raiola has spoken about the futures of Juventus players Matthijs de Ligt and Federico Bernardeschi, both clients of his.

Despite the buyout clause he insisted embedding in de Ligt’s contract when he was transferred from Ajax to Juventus, Raiola sees the Bianconeri as the perfect team for him to become the best defender in the world.

He said, “I have already told to Matthijs that he will become the best in his position and will have the possibility to win the Balon d’Or in the upcoming years. He has a great personality, he’s a captain even if he is not wearing the armband”.

Regarding Bernardeschi, who has performed poorly in recent years in the black and white shirt, Raiola has no doubt that his player is only going through a difficult period, and his qualities are going to re-emerge sooner or later.

“Bernardeschi was fantastic when he was playing for Fiorentina, he knows it, everybody knows, he will show that he can play for Juventus”, Raiola said.

Bernardeschi’s popularity among Juventus supporters has sharply declined over the last year and a half, as the player failed to be decisive on almost every occasion he was included in the starting XI.

However, the Italian winger seems to regenerate himself when he plays for the Italy national team, being a regular in Roberto Mancini’s starting line-up and always offering good performances.