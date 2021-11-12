Mino Raiola to meet Juventus over this player in the coming days

Mino Raiola is the agent that probably has the most clients in the current Juventus squad.

The Dutch-Italian has enjoyed a fine relationship with the Bianconeri which has benefited both parties in the last few years.

However, when Raiola has a client in your team, you never quite know what to expect.

Calciomercato reveals that the super-agent would meet the Bianconeri to discuss the future of several of his clients soon.

The report mentions the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Mohamed Ihattaren but focuses on the future of Federico Bernardeschi.

The midfielder ends his contract in Turin at the end of this season and has always maintained that he wishes to remain at the club.

Juve also wants to keep him, but their new contract proposal revises his current salary downwards.

That isn’t something the player’s camp wants and will discuss with the Bianconeri to decide the next step.

Juve FC Say

Bernardeschi has struggled for a regular starting place at Juve in the last few seasons.

He remains a very fine squad member and can slot into several positions off the bench for the club.

Max Allegri seems to like him. However, Raiola is someone who is interested in ensuring his client gets the best deals possible for themselves.

It is hard to see him accept a new deal with a reduced salary for Bernardeschi, unless that becomes their last resort.