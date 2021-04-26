Minor blow for Juventus with star man suspended for Udinese match

After his yellow card against Fiorentina yesterday, Matthijs de Ligt will now miss Juventus’ game against Udinese this weekend.

De Ligt has emerged as one of Andrea Pirlo’s most trusted men in recent weeks and the Dutchman looks set to continue playing a key role in the team until the end of this season.

Pirlo’s team is now battling for a place in the top four and the two dropped points against Fiorentina means Napoli will close the gap on them if they beat Torino today.

With that in mind, the Bianconeri will not want to lose or draw any more games before this campaign finishes.

Their next match will be against Udinese and they need to get all the points from that encounter.

They will now have to achieve that without De Ligt who received his yellow card in the second half against La Viola, as reported by Calciomercato.

This will come as a blow to Andrea Pirlo, who is already under serious pressure for how his team has been performing this season.

If they start that game below Napoli and outside the top four, then he will expect to see the very best from every player that he selects to play.