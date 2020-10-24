Miralem Pjanic helped Juventus when they wanted Dzeko 

Miralem Pjanic left Juventus this summer and the Bianconeri might have secured the signature of another Bosnian with his help.

The midfielder, who now plays for Barcelona, has revealed that he spoke with AS Roma striker, Edin Dzeko and gave the former Wolfsburg attacker every reason why he should join the Bianconeri, but he didn’t know why the deal never went through.

Dzeko had been Juve’s top choice attacker in the last transfer window and the Italian champions had reached an agreement with Roma over his move.

The capital city club had already identified former Juve target, Arkaduisz Milik as a replacement for him, but the move fell through and Juve ended up with Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid.

Pjanic has now revealed to Tuttosport via Calciomercato that he had been in contact with Dzeko and convinced him about a move to Juve before the transfer never happened.

“It would have been a pleasure to see a Bosnian at Juve after me. I know they were very close, I was in contact with him. I explained to him what Juventus were, where they were going. I don’t know exactly what happened, they don’t concern me. “