Miralem Pjanic has discussed the ongoing striker dilemma at Juventus and the difference between Romelu Lukaku and Dusan Vlahovic.

Juve is keen to replace the Serbian with the Belgian striker, but that will only happen if Vlahovic leaves the club.

PSG reportedly is interested in the former Fiorentina man, but the Frenchmen have not yet tabled a bid for his signature.

Juve is open to cashing in on him for the right price and has secured an agreement to bring Lukaku back to Italy if that transfer goes through.

Vlahovic has not done well since he moved to Juve and Pjanic said via Tuttojuve:

“If they think that right now it’s better to have a nine in the group with Lukaku’s characteristics rather than one with Vlahovic’s, they’ll find the right solution for everyone. I like Dusan a lot.

“Vlahovic is young, but he has a lot of potential and Fiorentina has shown great things. In Turin, where the shirt is heavier, he has yet to find continuity. Lukaku has more international experience, he’s an accomplished player.”

Juve FC Says

DV9 is one of the finest strikers in the world and it is a surprise that he has struggled on our books.

But Lukaku is a much more experienced striker who helped Inter Milan to win a league crown and can have that much impact on our team if we add him to the group.