Miralem Pjanic opens up on his relationship with Allegri

Miralem Pjanic admires Max Allegri and has heaped praise on the Juventus manager for the way he makes his players play.

Allegri and Pjanic worked together at Juve before the gaffer was relieved of his duty by the club in 2019 and the midfielder subsequently left the club a year later.

Pjanic’s career in Europe became unstable when his working relationship with Allegri was affected and the midfielder cannot forget the Bianconeri gaffer.

Juve faces Napoli in Serie A this weekend and the game will see two of Pjanic’s former managers lock horns together to get the points needed to win the league title.

He said of Allegri via Football Italia:

“Allegri has been able to turn the situation around, I don’t hear certain people talk these days. Allegri is on the right path, but now the difficult part starts,” continued Pjanic.

“Allegri is on another level, he is so serene that he is able to transmit the same to his players. This season, even more. He has given a chance to young players. If I owned a club one day, I’d always want Allegri as a coach.”

Juve FC Says

Pjanic worked with Allegri for many years and had arguably the best spell of his career under the Juve gaffer, so the midfielder understands what it feels like to be under the tactician.

He has also worked with other bosses and it says a lot that he still considers Allegri one of the best around.