Former Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has commented on Max Allegri’s expertise, labelling him as one of the finest managers in the world.

Pjanic experienced the best spell of his career at Juve under Allegri’s guidance and has not replicated the same success since his departure.

The Bosnian was very close to the gaffer, who treated him like a son, and they continued to maintain communication.

Allegri has faced criticism in recent months as he struggles to achieve success during his second spell at the club. Nevertheless, his team appears to be in better shape this term as they contend with Inter Milan for the Italian league crown.

However, Allegri has many doubters who question whether he is capable of bringing success back to Turin.

Pjanic, however, continuously regards Allegri highly and the midfielder said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Max is a winner, he has demonstrated it with facts, and I assure you that when he doesn’t win he is not happy. Furthermore, he is a great communicator, he knows well what the objectives are at the beginning of the season and he transmits them to the group. He creates a good harmony with the group and manages it very well, he knows what he wants, he approaches matches in the right way and never complains about absences. He is a great motivator and knows how to get the most out of every player.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri remains one of the world’s finest managers and he just needs to start winning trophies again.

That is how managers are judged, but he has shown in the past that he can win them and will do so again.