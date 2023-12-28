Miralem Pjanic anticipates a highly tactical encounter when Juventus faces AS Roma in their upcoming league fixture. Both clubs are contenders for a top-four spot in the highly competitive Italian Serie A.

Despite Juventus having a better season and currently challenging Inter Milan for the league title, the clash against AS Roma, managed by Jose Mourinho, is expected to be a formidable challenge. Pjanic acknowledges the tactical prowess of both managers, Max Allegri of Juventus and Mourinho, who are renowned for their emphasis on defensive solidity.

Considering how both managers set up their teams, it is not hard to see that the game will not be the most exciting and Pjanic said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“José Mourinho was able to find a good balance, but he is aware it won’t be easy in Turin because Juventus are in a good moment. I expect a tactical game without many goals.

“Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala have more experience, but there is talent on both sides. Lukaku and Dybala are doing slightly better [than Juventus strikers], but the team depends too much on them. This doesn’t happen at Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

We expect a very tactical game from Roma and we will also be tough opponents for them to face.

However, there will be no margin for error in the match and any chance a team gets, they will punish their opponents.